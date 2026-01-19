Alld HC directive to Rajju Bhaiya University: Hold spl exam for student who was not issued admit card

The Allahabad high court has said that the right to appear in an examination is akin to the right to live with human dignity, enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution. Therefore, a student’s future cannot be jeopardised due to technical lapses or administrative inertia. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The Allahabad high court has directed prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University to conduct a special examination for a BSc student who was denied an admit card because the university portal failed to update her admission records.

The petitioner, Shreya Pandey, a first-year BSc (Biology) student at Urmila Devi PG College, Handia, affiliated to the Rajju Bhaiya University, filed a writ petition, stating that she had duly deposited her fees on July 16, 2025 and attended classes for the academic session 2025-2026. However, when the examination schedule was published, she was not issued an admit card.

The issue was that her records could not be updated on the university’s “Samarth Portal” within the prescribed date, although her candidature/application was available on the portal in draft form.

Noticing the error, the college made a representation to the university stating that the records of around 30 students, including that of the petitioner, were not updated. Though later, the records of 25 students were updated, the petitioner’s record was again not updated.

The petitioner was denied the opportunity to appear in the examination, as the university could not issue her an admit card.

After hearing her counsel, justice Vivek Saran took a grim view of the university’s stance as he noted that the authorities had explicit knowledge of the lapse and that the data existed in draft form, and despite this, they did not take any action.

The court also highlighted that the university counsel failed to inform the court of any standard procedure undertaken when such technical errors are brought to their notice.

Justice Saran directed the university to hold a special examination for the petitioner for BSc (Biology) Ist semester course for academic session 2025-2026 within a period of two weeks from today and is further directed to publish the result within a reasonable period of time so that the petitioner may pursue her studies.

The high court in its order dated January 12 directed to list this matter for further hearing on February 10.