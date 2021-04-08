Amid 4th wave of Covid infections, districts intensify micro containment zone strategy

New Delhi: Dharamveer Singh, a 44-year-old labour worker, was isolated in his residence in Hanuman Mandir Gully — one of the many cramped lanes in west Delhi’s Palam neighbourhood — after he tested positive for Covid-19 last Thursday.

Two days later, his younger brother, Akash, who lives next door, also tested positive. With that, the two houses were clubbed and turned into one of the 3,300-odd “micro” containment zones in the city.

With each Covid-19 wave, the Delhi government has intensified its micro containment strategy. Revenue minister Kailash Gahlot said the efforts to create such zones in the city have yielded positive results, adding that even though Delhi is witnessing a fresh spike in infections, there have been no mass clusters or hot spots in the city so far.

“In Delhi, we have been following the micro containment zone policy for several months now. The current containment zones are smaller than most of the red zones that were demarcated and notified a few months ago. The policy has allowed the government to cover a large section of active cases, causing the least inconvenience to unaffected people. Due to the effective implementation of the micro-containment policy, a higher proportion of those isolated at home are currently in containment zones -- hence, (there is) much higher surveillance. It has been an effective strategy in ensuring that Delhi does not witness mass clusters and hot spots.”

As on Wednesday, Delhi had XXX active Covid-19 cases, of which XXX were inside containment zones. This means that these zones cover around 60% of the total active caseload, up from 33%-35% in mid-November, when the third wave was its peak in the Capital, showed data.

The micro containment strategy was implemented in Delhi during the second wave in September after Union home minister Amit Shah intervened. In his meeting with chief ministers on September 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that states, including Delhi, should focus on micro containment zones.

In November, each containment zone in Delhi on average had 3 active cases. Currently, each of them on average has 2.3 active cases, said government data – suggesting Delhi has travelled a decent distance in terms of aggressively creating micro containment units from the point this strategy was adopted.

The demarcation process is, however, extremely complex, several senior district administration officials said.

For instance, Dharamveer lives with his wife, two children and mother. In the house to the right, lives Akash, his wife and their daughter. In the house to his left lives his sister Rama, her husband Kumar, and their two children. While these houses are separate units from the outside, from the inside, they are connected through corridors, shared terraces, and other links. It is like a chain of houses belonging to relatives in the same lane.

“In this case, it was a challenge to club two houses and leave out the third, the occupants of which — Dharamveer’s sister and her family — were not affected by the disease. Secondly, their house was connected to more relatives’ houses. It did not make sense to put everyone inside a containment zone,” said a senior official who did not wish to be identified.

“So, we sealed all access points and shared spaces that connect Dharamveer and Akash’s houses to the residences of other relatives in the same stretch, and clubbed the two into one containment zone. The unit has two active cases (the brothers) and six other residents (their wives, children and mother). All members of the family are under surveillance.”

Several officials said apartments in planned areas are easier to convert into containment zones. Currently, a large proportion of containment zones in the city are in affluent neighbourhoods such as Vasant Kunj, Greater Kailash 1 and 2, Dwarka, Rohini, Paschim Vihar, Vasant Vihar, Mukherjee Nagar, RK Puram, Lajpat Nagar, HT reported on Wednesday.

But none of them has so far been identified as a “cluster” or “hot spot”, officials in the revenue and health departments said.

Containment zones are sealed premises or areas that are essentially under a hard lockdown for a certain period, and are placed under increased surveillance by district teams. Essential goods are delivered to doorsteps, and these areas can be de-notified only if no new cases are added for 14 days.

In the initial months of the pandemic, Delhi used to have much larger containment zones — often entire lanes and blocks, which government officials said led to several complaints from people who were not infected, but had to bear the brunt of restrictions. Back then, most containment zones had 10 or more active cases and 300 residents on average, and could be de-notified only 28 days after not recording a new case.

“The old policy was difficult to implement and adhere to. A lot of people started providing incorrect addresses while getting tested for Covid-19, fearing that if they tested positive, their locality would be turned a containment zone. The strategy also led to a lot of problems in monitoring regular cases. The micro-containment zone strategy has largely resolved these problems,” said a second senior government official.

Dr Lalit Kant, former head of the division of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said, “Micro-containment has been a very effective strategy in terms of arresting the spread of the disease. The government should scale up the strategy in the light of the ongoing surge.”