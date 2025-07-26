Amid reshuffle buzz, Odisha CM asks ministers to present their achievements

Bhubaneswar: Amid the buzz on cabinet reshuffle in Odisha ahead of the monsoon session of the State Assembly, chief minister Mohan Majhi has directed all ministers to furnish their achievements and social media presence till May-end. Odisha chief minister Mohan Majhi. (File Photo)

State BJP chief Manmohan Samal, who arrived in Bhubaneswar on Saturday after meeting senior party leaders in Delhi, said a reshuffle in the state cabinet is likely within the next 15 to 30 days. “The responsibility of cabinet expansion lies with the chief minister. The decision on who will be inducted into the cabinet and on what basis, will be taken by the BJP’s Parliamentary Board,” said Samal. As Odisha can have a maximum of 22 ministers, six more ministers can be inducted.

People aware of the matter said 15 ministers have been asked to give presentations before the CM through powerpoint slides summing up the performance and efficiency of their respective departments.

“The ministers have been asked to give their achievements between June 2024 and May 2025 and the targets for the ongoing financial year. All the achievements have to be given in quantitative and budgetary spending. Besides, they would have to detail difficulties and challenges faced for implementation of various government programmes and steps taken to alleviate those challenges in governance,” said the person aware of the matter.

Apart from this the ministers have been asked to detail the internal mechanism of clearing routine files as well as those dealing with programme implementation and policy issues. They have been asked to give a clear timeline for preparation of Annual Action Plan as well as monitoring and evaluation mechanism within the department.

One official said as CM Majhi is focussed more on grievance redressal, the ministers have been asked to give details of resolution of each department with clear marker on how many were resolved within 7 days, 8-21 days, 22 -45 days and after 45 days. “The ministers have been asked to detail the number of grievances they have attended physically (apart from participating in CM’s grievance meetings),” he said. In addition to this, they have been asked to submit any new initiatives and policy reforms initiated by their departments for effective governance as well as technology adoption and integration like digital tools, automation or using Al for efficiency,” the official said.

During the review with the chief minister, the ministers concerned would also have to give details of their participation on social media platforms. “Each minister would have to give the number of average monthly posts on X, Facebook and Instagram. Only those posts related to their department, government- mandated visits, national or state issues and shared posts of Prime Minister and chief minister would be taken into consideration. The individual or social event postings unrelated to government programmes would not be considered,” said the official.