Amid security, December 06 passes peacefully in Mathura

On the anniversary of the Babri Masjid’s demolition on December 6, 1992, Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura experienced a routine day with heightened security measures in place. Two companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and one company of the Rapid Action Force were deployed to prevent any disruptions, responding to calls from fringe elements. Mathura: A view of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and Shahi Idgah mosque, in Mathura. (PTI FILE IMAFGE)

The implementation of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code ensured no gatherings in sensitive areas near Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi – Shahi Eidgah Mosque complex and the surrounding market area.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The city of Mathura was divided into seven sectors and five zones for December 6, with authorities making it clear that no new traditions would be allowed on the day. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) kept a watchful eye on the sensitive locations of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Eidgah Mosque. The district magistrate and senior superintendent of police held a meeting with priests and religious leaders at the collectorate premises on Tuesday.

Traffic in Mathura city was rerouted for December 6, with vehicles heading toward Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi diverted through alternate routes. Roadways buses were prohibited from entering the area between Goverdhan crossing to Bhuteshwar crossing and from High Way Cut to Dholi Pyau in Mathura city.

Despite calls from some individuals and right-wing organisations to hold events at the purported ‘garbh grah’ or birthplace of Lord Krishna within the premises of the Shahi Eidgah Mosque, security measures prevented any such activities. Those attempting to breach security were dealt with under legal provisions, with some being restrained at their homes or briefly detained at police stations in Mathura.