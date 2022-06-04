AMU V-C lauds JNMC surgeons for helping poor

AMU vice-chancellor, Prof Tariq Mansoor, claimed that surgeons at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) are working tirelessly to save patients from lower income groups by conducting a number of complicated interventional procedures and surgeries at a very high success rate on a daily basis.

He said this while congratulating surgeons and doctors at JNMC of AMU where a laparoscopic nephrectomy through the keyhole approach was successfully performed by a team of doctors, Wasif Mohammad Ali and Manzoor Ahmad under the guidance of prof Syed Amjad Ali Rizvi on Friday.

The public relations office of Aligarh Muslim University, through a press statement, informed that a small cut (incision) was made near the belly button of 17-year-old Lalit, to insert wand-like devices equipped with cameras and small surgical tools. His abdomen was inflated and the non-functional left kidney removed as the surgeons kept seeing the insides on a monitor showing laparoscopic relayed images

The patient sat relieved with only a urinary catheter in place for a short time at JNMC before he was discharged after recovery to carry on with normal life.

At JNMC patients are in very safe hands with the best available treatment at affordable cost”, said Prof Rakesh Bhargava (Dean, Faculty of Medicine) and Prof Shahid A Siddiqui (Principal, JNMC).