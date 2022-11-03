Home / Cities / Others / AOC-in-C Central Command visits Agra station

AOC-in-C Central Command visits Agra station

others
Published on Nov 03, 2022 12:42 AM IST

The Air Marshal inspected the operational, maintenance and administration preparedness of Air Force Station, Agra

Air Marshal AP Singh reviewing a guard of honour at Air Force Station Agra (HT Photo)
Air Marshal AP Singh reviewing a guard of honour at Air Force Station Agra (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

Air Marshal AP Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Air Command, Indian Air Force and Sarita Singh, president, Air Force Families Welfare Association (Regional) arrived at Air Force Station Agra for a three-day inspection visit. They were received by Air Commodore SK Verma, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Agra and Alka Verma, president, AFFWA (Local).

According to the press note issued by the public relations office (Defence), Lucknow, the Air Marshal reviewed an impressive guard of honour on arrival on Monday and interacted with personnel of this station and its lodger units. He inspected the operational, maintenance and administration preparedness of Air Force Station, Agra, which is an IAF premium air base.

Sarita Singh President AFFWA (Regional) visited various ventures of AFFWA including Umeed Vidya Kiran, a literacy venture and also interacted with Vayu Sanginis, the wives of the Air Force personnel. She appreciated various welfare activities undertaken at Air Force Station, Agra by Air Force Families Welfare Association.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out