Army man found dead

An Army man, who was posted in Meerut and had come to his village 10 days back on leave, was found dead Monday morning.

Mukesh Kumar, 31, son of retired Army man Janeshwar Singh of Imadpur, was found dead in an auto-rickshaw parked near his house situated at Imadpur village under same police station.

Kumar had gone for a walk after dinner Sunday night but did not return till late night. In the morning, villagers spotted his body inside an auto-rickshaw parked behind his house and informed the family members.

Md Rahmatullah, station house officer of Imadpur police station, said the autopsy report was awaited to ascertain the cause of death.