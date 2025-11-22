Arunachal to digitise ILP system, tighten migrant worker oversight: CM Khandu

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Friday said the state government will overhaul the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system with full digitisation, tighter monitoring, and stricter accountability for employers hiring migrant workers, aiming to strengthen oversight of all non-residents entering the state. Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Friday said the state government will overhaul the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 14th general conference of the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) in Koloriang, CM Khandu said that recent government reviews had exposed major gaps in the existing ILP framework.

He said multiple rounds of discussions had already been held with the state’s technology partner to roll out a digital ILP system. “The digitalised ILP system should start functioning in a couple of months. Once implemented, all data related to entry and exit of tourists and workers, validity and expiry of permits, and related records will be systematically maintained,” he said, adding that further details would be announced soon.

“This is a continuous exercise. I appeal to people not to panic over social media claims. The home department is fully alert,” he said.

He also stressed that ILP enforcement would be based on violations and not on religious grounds, countering narratives circulating online.

On unemployment, Khandu urged community-based organisations to encourage dignity of labour among local youth.

“Unless our youth accept that no job is small, the inflow of migrant workers will continue and impact our demographic balance,” he added, calling for collective efforts to address the issue.

The capital has witnessed a series of protests in recent weeks, led by organisations such as the Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation (APIYO), over allegations of illegal influx in the region. The group had earlier submitted a charter of demands to the state government, but the response was deemed “unsatisfactory.”

APIYO, along with the All Naharlagun Youth Organisation (ANYO) and the Indigenous Youth Force of Arunachal (IYFA), has now announced that it will enforce the first phase of a 12-hour Capital Region bandh on November 25, marking the beginning of its intensified agitation.