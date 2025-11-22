Search
Sat, Nov 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Arunachal to digitise ILP system, tighten migrant worker oversight: CM Khandu

ByDamien Lepcha
Published on: Nov 22, 2025 01:29 pm IST

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu was speaking on the sidelines of the 14th general conference of the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) in Koloriang

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Friday said the state government will overhaul the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system with full digitisation, tighter monitoring, and stricter accountability for employers hiring migrant workers, aiming to strengthen oversight of all non-residents entering the state.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Friday said the state government will overhaul the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system.
Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Friday said the state government will overhaul the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 14th general conference of the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) in Koloriang, CM Khandu said that recent government reviews had exposed major gaps in the existing ILP framework.

He said multiple rounds of discussions had already been held with the state’s technology partner to roll out a digital ILP system. “The digitalised ILP system should start functioning in a couple of months. Once implemented, all data related to entry and exit of tourists and workers, validity and expiry of permits, and related records will be systematically maintained,” he said, adding that further details would be announced soon.

“This is a continuous exercise. I appeal to people not to panic over social media claims. The home department is fully alert,” he said.

He also stressed that ILP enforcement would be based on violations and not on religious grounds, countering narratives circulating online.

On unemployment, Khandu urged community-based organisations to encourage dignity of labour among local youth.

“Unless our youth accept that no job is small, the inflow of migrant workers will continue and impact our demographic balance,” he added, calling for collective efforts to address the issue.

The capital has witnessed a series of protests in recent weeks, led by organisations such as the Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation (APIYO), over allegations of illegal influx in the region. The group had earlier submitted a charter of demands to the state government, but the response was deemed “unsatisfactory.”

APIYO, along with the All Naharlagun Youth Organisation (ANYO) and the Indigenous Youth Force of Arunachal (IYFA), has now announced that it will enforce the first phase of a 12-hour Capital Region bandh on November 25, marking the beginning of its intensified agitation.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Arunachal to digitise ILP system, tighten migrant worker oversight: CM Khandu
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced plans to digitize the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system to enhance monitoring of non-residents and employers hiring migrant workers, addressing major gaps identified in current regulations. Amid rising protests over illegal influx, he urged local youth to embrace all job opportunities to mitigate demographic impacts. Further details on the digital system will be revealed soon.