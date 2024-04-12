Assam: Four KLO members arrested in connection with Kokrajhar grenade blast

Four members of the banned militant group Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) were arrested in Assam for their alleged connection in the grenade attack which happened in Kokrajhar area in December last year. According to police, an operation was launched around four months back. (Representative file photo)

According to police, an operation was launched around four months back, immediately after the alleged grenade attack.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“After an exhaustive four-month operation conducted across Lower Assam, the police successfully apprehended the four KLO cadres involved in the attack,” officials said.

Also Read:Two women among three held for murdering local store owner in Ambala

Superintendent of police (SP), Kokrajhar, Pushpraj Singh said that in December last year, several complaints of extortion by KLO cadres were reported but on December 9, a grenade was thrown on a shop.

“Based on a complaint by the owner of the shop, a case was registered and these four were identified. We have now arrested them, and further investigation will follow,” Singh said.

The arrested KLO cadres have been identified as Kanak Adhikari (26), Arjun Roy (19), Prasenjit Roy (26) and Anupam Roy (34). All of them are residents of Kokrajhar’s Dotma area, according to police records.

The SP said that they have been arrested under several sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.