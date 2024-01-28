 Two banned militant outfit KLO cadres arrested with explosives in Assam: Police | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Two banned militant outfit KLO cadres arrested with explosives in Assam: Police

Two banned militant outfit KLO cadres arrested with explosives in Assam: Police

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Jan 28, 2024 11:35 AM IST

Kokrajhar district superintendent of police (SP) Pushpraj Singh said they were planning to trigger a blast in the district, but the police managed to arrest them before that

Silchar: Two cadres of banned militant outfit Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) have been arrested in Assam’s Kokrajhar district along with a large amount of explosives, police said.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Kokrajhar district superintendent of police (SP) Pushpraj Singh said they were planning to trigger a blast in the district, but the police managed to arrest them before that.

Investigating police officers said that after getting the information, a special team with a bomb squad reached the area.

Officials said that based on specific information, the Assam police conducted an operation at the Gossaigaon area of the district on Saturday evening and arrested the duo.

“They tried to flee, but we managed to catch them. During the search, a large amount of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) and handmade bombs were found in their possession,” police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ravindra Barman and Prasanjit Barman of Koksaguri village. They were arrested under the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, police said.

“We will produce them before the court tomorrow,” the SP said.

