Assam: Four men gang-rape 15-year-old in Dhubri; locals stage protests

Silchar: Four men allegedly gang-raped a 15-year-old girl in Assam’s Dhubri district on November 27, sparking protests in the area. The minor’s family members said that she was allegedly lured by a neighbour on the afternoon of November 27 and taken to a paddy field, where he, along with three others, raped her. (Representative photo)

Police have launched a search operation to trace the absconding men, officer-in-charge of the Bilasipara Police Station Ratul Haloi said.

“The survivor has gone through the mandatory medical examinations and her statement has also been recorded. We are investigating the matter further, and we believe that the accused will be arrested soon,” he told HT on Wednesday.

According to the complaint lodged by the minor’s family members, she was allegedly lured by a neighbour on the afternoon of November 27 and taken to a paddy field, where he, along with three others, raped her.

The Class 8 student was later found in a distressed state in the field. “She was found with her mouth, hands and feet tied. Some locals noticed her and they untied her. The culprits had threatened her not to speak about the incident,” the family members said.

The family took her to a government hospital and informed the police.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered under section 70 (2) (Gang Rape), 65 (1) (Raping a woman under sixteen years of age), 127 (2) (Wrongful confinement) and 137 (2) (Kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, 2012.