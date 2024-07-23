Assam man arrested for trying to bury paralyzed mother alive

A tea garden worker in Assam’s Tinsukia district has been arrested for allegedly trying to bury his paralyzed mother in the backyard of their house. Representational image.

Locals informed the police about the incident that took place on Monday evening. “The lady was rescued by the locals and taken to a local hospital for treatment,” officials said.

According to the locals, the son, identified as Gabriel Lakra, was looking after his paralyzed mother Budhuni Lakra for nearly a decade. “On Monday, we noticed that he was taking the mother to the backyard of their house, which looked suspicious,” the neighbours said.

Gabriel then dug a pit behind their house and almost buried his mother, who was still breathing. “We immediately called the police and with their help, the lady was rescued,” they said.

“The reason behind the act is still not clear,” officials said without revealing much on the interrogation.

As per family sources, Budhuni is critical following the incident, and is under life-support.