Assam police personnel attempts suicide; probe on

The Assam police on Wednesday said one of their personnel, posted as Lance Naik in Karimganj district, allegedly attempted suicide and they are investigating the matter. Police said the personnel was taken to a local hospital and the doctors sent him to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH). (Representative Image)

Superintendent of police (SP) of Karimganj district Partha Pratim Das said the personnel is undergoing treatment now and once he recovers, the department will proceed with disciplinary actions against him as his act was not legal as per the departmental rules.

The person who was working at a department which manages the rifles and ammunition of police, attempted suicide on Tuesday evening and he was taken to Karimganj Civil Hospital immediately, officials said. He was going through some tensions at home, and he wasn’t performing the duties properly, the SP said.

“The other officials told us that he was not feeling well but the person never revealed this to us. After the incident, he was taken to a local hospital and the doctors sent him to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH). As per the latest information, he is out of danger,” Das told HT.

“He is undergoing treatment now and once he recovers, we’ll proceed with disciplinary actions against him. Meanwhile, we are investigating the matter,” he added.

Initially it looked like a mysterious incident and the Lance Naik was found at his workplace at Junitilla Police Reserve in Karimganj with severe cuts on his body including neck and private areas. However, the officials on Wednesday confirmed that he tried to die by suicide.

