 Assam police personnel attempts suicide; probe on - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Assam police personnel attempts suicide; probe on

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
May 22, 2024 07:43 PM IST

The Assam police said the personnel is undergoing treatment now and once he recovers, the department will proceed with disciplinary actions against him as his act was not legal as per the departmental rules

The Assam police on Wednesday said one of their personnel, posted as Lance Naik in Karimganj district, allegedly attempted suicide and they are investigating the matter.

Police said the personnel was taken to a local hospital and the doctors sent him to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH). (Representative Image)
Police said the personnel was taken to a local hospital and the doctors sent him to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH). (Representative Image)

Superintendent of police (SP) of Karimganj district Partha Pratim Das said the personnel is undergoing treatment now and once he recovers, the department will proceed with disciplinary actions against him as his act was not legal as per the departmental rules.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The person who was working at a department which manages the rifles and ammunition of police, attempted suicide on Tuesday evening and he was taken to Karimganj Civil Hospital immediately, officials said. He was going through some tensions at home, and he wasn’t performing the duties properly, the SP said.

“The other officials told us that he was not feeling well but the person never revealed this to us. After the incident, he was taken to a local hospital and the doctors sent him to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH). As per the latest information, he is out of danger,” Das told HT.

“He is undergoing treatment now and once he recovers, we’ll proceed with disciplinary actions against him. Meanwhile, we are investigating the matter,” he added.

Initially it looked like a mysterious incident and the Lance Naik was found at his workplace at Junitilla Police Reserve in Karimganj with severe cuts on his body including neck and private areas. However, the officials on Wednesday confirmed that he tried to die by suicide.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Assam police personnel attempts suicide; probe on

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On