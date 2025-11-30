Assam: Protests continue in Kokrajhar over ST status to 6 communities

Silchar: Protests continued in Assam’s Kokrajhar on Sunday as security forces tightened their presence around the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Secretariat, a day after hundreds of students stormed the complex and vandalised offices during a demonstration against the Assam government’s proposal to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities. Students of Bodoland University take part in a protest against the Assam cabinet's approval of a report on granting ST status to six communities of the state, in Kokrajhar, on Saturday. (PTI)

The agitation, which began on Saturday afternoon, turned violent by evening, prompting the district administration to impose prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The order bars public gatherings, rallies and any form of demonstration across Kokrajhar town and the Secretariat campus.

An FIR has been registered over the vandalism and police said arrests are likely as the investigation progresses. The Secretariat complex remains sealed, public entry has been suspended, and armed police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across the area. Repair work inside the Secretariat began on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, a large group of students, mostly from Bodoland University, marched over six kilometres to the Secretariat to protest the tabling of an interim report recommending ST status for Tai Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Matak, Koch-Rajbongshi and Tea Tribes (Adivasis). The report, prepared by a three-member Group of Ministers (GoM), was laid in the Assam assembly earlier in the day by tribal affairs (Plains) minister Ranoj Pegu.

Carrying banners and chanting slogans, the protesters allegedly breached police barricades, forced open the main gate and entered the Secretariat building. Officials said the students ransacked the BTC Assembly Hall, overturned furniture, smashed windows and damaged official records. Slogans were also raised against several Bodo leaders, including former BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary.

BTC Assembly Speaker Tridip Daimary on Sunday condemned the violence, calling it “an organised attempt to paralyse governance and intimidate tribal leadership”. He claimed that there was a “larger conspiracy” behind the unrest and alleged that some protesters attempted to target senior Bodo leaders. “This is unacceptable. The law must take its course and those involved should be arrested immediately,” he said.

The district magistrate’s order, issued late on Saturday, warned of the likelihood of further attempts to breach public offices and said anti-social elements and political groups might try to enforce bandhs, blockades or other forms of agitation. The order prohibits gatherings of more than four persons, rallies, gheraos, picketing or any kind of demonstration in the notified zone.

Student groups have been barred from entering the Secretariat. Carrying sticks, sharp objects, flammable materials or loudspeakers in public areas has also been prohibited. Violations will attract penalties under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the order said.

Meanwhile, the political temperature continues to rise across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and other parts of Assam. Several tribal organisations have warned of intensified agitations if the state government does not withdraw the proposal to grant ST status to the six communities. Student leaders argue that the move threatens protections guaranteed to Bodos under the 2020 Bodo Accord, including political representation, reservation benefits and land safeguards.

“We are not against any community. But granting ST status to large non-tribal groups will shrink our share in jobs, education and political institutions. This will directly hit the rights of Bodos,” protesting students said.

The GoM’s interim report proposes a three-tier classification within the ST category to accommodate the six communities without altering existing reservation quotas. The Opposition demanded a discussion on the “politically sensitive” document in the assembly on Saturday, but Speaker Biswajit Daimary declined the request.

The Assam cabinet had approved the GoM report two days earlier, with chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma calling it a historic and inclusive step. Organisations representing the six communities welcomed the development and celebrated across Upper Assam soon after the report was tabled, describing it as long-awaited recognition.

However, the response in BTR was sharply different. The Coordination Committee of Tribal Organisations of Assam (CCTOA) and several Bodo groups have opposed the proposal, arguing that inclusion of large and populous communities in the ST list will dilute constitutional safeguards for existing tribal groups.

As protests continued in Kokrajhar through Sunday, several student organisations, including the influential All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), hinted that they may join the agitation in the coming days.

Police officers in Kokrajhar said the situation is under control, but restrictions will remain in force until further orders. Hindustan Times reached out to Akshat Garg, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Kokrajhar, for an update, but he did not respond to calls.