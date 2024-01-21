Assam to bring law against university professors criticising govt: Himanta Sarma

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that they are bringing law against university professors criticizing the government. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, (File)

“We pay their salaries, they must work under some code of conduct. They cannot use derogatory words against the government whenever they want,” Sarma said, addressing a press conference in Guwahati.

Sarma said that the government wants to bring the university professors under civil services rules. “We are going to place a bill in the Assam Legislative Assembly about this soon,” he said.

The chief minister said the University Grants Commission (UGC) appoints the professors but their salaries are paid by the state government. However, some professors are seen more on television channels than their classes, he added.

“UGC gives them time in the evening for study, so that they can teach their students better but many of them are busy giving opinions against the government. If we have to pay their salaries, we’ll expect some discipline,” Sarma said.

The chief minister said that they are planning to solve this matter within one year. As long as I am the chief minister, I won’t allow this. We’ll place a bill and will control this by law,” he added.

Sarma said that if the professors or even vice chancellors want to criticise the government and the chief minister, they are free to resign from their position.