Assam’s AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam detained under NSA over remarks on Pahalgam attack

Aminul Islam, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) lawmaker, arrested last month for his remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack, was detained under provisions of National Security Act (NSA) on Wednesday, the same day he was granted bail in court, police confirmed on Thursday. Islam represents AIUDF from Dhing constituency in Nagaon district. (PTI file photo)

Islam, who represents AIUDF from Dhing constituency in Nagaon district, was arrested on April 24, two days after the Pahalgam attack, for his comments at a campaign rally for the panchayat polls in the state.

“Islam had been granted bail by the court on Wednesday, but he was detained under NSA as it was felt that going by his past records, his release could lead to security issues,” said Swapnaneel Deka, superintendent of police (SP), Nagaon.

He added that Islam was detained following an order from the Nagaon district magistrate Narendra Kumar Shah, which cited police report stating that the legislator has been engaging in activities “prejudicial to public order and security of the state”.

Islam has been detained under Section 3(2) of NSA.

“The MLA is at present lodged in Nagaon central jail. Under provisions of NSA, the detention is reviewed every three months, and he can be detained for a period of one year,” said Deka.

Also Read: Assam: AIUDF MLA arrested for making anti-national comments at campaign rally

Islam was arrested under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for acts of endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc and intentionally insulting with intent to provoke breach of peace and statements conducting public mischief.

“On the basis of a misleading and instigating statement by Dhing MLA, Aminul Islam in public, which went viral & had potential to create an adverse situation, Nagaon PS Case 347/25 was registered for offences u/s 152/196/197(1)/113(3)/352/353 BNS. He has been arrested accordingly,” Assam Police posted on X.