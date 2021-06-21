At 340, Punjab records lowest number of daily cases in 4 months

Chandigarh Punjab on Monday registered its lowest number of cases of Covid-19 over the four months at just 340 infections. Such low daily count was last recorded on February 24. In another first, the positivity rate in the state has touched an all-time low of 0.79%. The number of samples tested on Monday were 42,770.

On April 28, 2020, the state had registered a positivity rate of 0.9%; this was the time when the pandemic had just entered the state and case count was very low.

Punjab’s daily death count has also come down to 24 cases with Rupnagar registering the maximum, three deaths. As many as 1,271 patients were declared discharged.

Among fresh cases, Bathinda and Jalandhar registered 33 cases each, followed by 30 in Muktsar, 29 in Amritsar, 23 in Gurdaspur, 21 in Kapurthala, 19 in Ludhiana. The six districts of Barnala, Pathankot, Ropar, SBS Nagar, Tarn Taran and Moga registered less than 10 cases each. Moga registered the lowest tally of two cases.