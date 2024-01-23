At least 6 injured after Myanmar aircraft overshoots runway, crashes in Mizoram

At least six crew members of a Myanmarese aircraft sustained injuries when their plane overshot the runway in at Lengpui airport in Mizoram on Tuesday morning, officials confirmed. The injured individuals were rushed to Lengpui Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. (DIPR-Mizoram)

“Around 10:30am, the Myanmar aircraft with 14 crew members veered off the runway after landing. It overshot the runway and went into some nearby bushes,” Mizoram DGP, Anil Shukla, told HT over phone.

Recently, 276 Myanmar Army personnel had entered India via the international border in Myanmar.

On Monday, two sorties by Myanmar Army aircraft had taken most of the personnel back.

“The aircraft which came on Tuesday was to pick up the remaining 92 Myanmar Army personnel. Around 6-8 members of the crew have sustained minor injuries in the incident, and they have been admitted at the local hospital in Lengpui for treatment,” said Shukla.

Following the incident, all operations in Lengpui, Mizoram’s biggest airport, have been shut.

Officials informed that the aircraft, which is stated to be a Bombardier, suffered damages and might not be fit to fly.

An investigation is underway to probe the reasons that led to the incident, police said.