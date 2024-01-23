close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / At least 6 injured after Myanmar aircraft overshoots runway, crashes in Mizoram

At least 6 injured after Myanmar aircraft overshoots runway, crashes in Mizoram

ByUtpal Parashar
Jan 23, 2024 01:15 PM IST

Around 10:30am, the Myanmar aircraft with 14 crew members veered off the runway after landing and overshot the runway

At least six crew members of a Myanmarese aircraft sustained injuries when their plane overshot the runway in at Lengpui airport in Mizoram on Tuesday morning, officials confirmed.

The injured individuals were rushed to Lengpui Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. (DIPR-Mizoram)
The injured individuals were rushed to Lengpui Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. (DIPR-Mizoram)

“Around 10:30am, the Myanmar aircraft with 14 crew members veered off the runway after landing. It overshot the runway and went into some nearby bushes,” Mizoram DGP, Anil Shukla, told HT over phone.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Recently, 276 Myanmar Army personnel had entered India via the international border in Myanmar.

On Monday, two sorties by Myanmar Army aircraft had taken most of the personnel back.

Also Read: Over 150 Myanmar soldiers flee to Mizoram village after rebel forces capture camps

“The aircraft which came on Tuesday was to pick up the remaining 92 Myanmar Army personnel. Around 6-8 members of the crew have sustained minor injuries in the incident, and they have been admitted at the local hospital in Lengpui for treatment,” said Shukla.

Following the incident, all operations in Lengpui, Mizoram’s biggest airport, have been shut.

Officials informed that the aircraft, which is stated to be a Bombardier, suffered damages and might not be fit to fly.

An investigation is underway to probe the reasons that led to the incident, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On