close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / Atiq aides: Prayagraj police jail 44, identify 116 so far

Atiq aides: Prayagraj police jail 44, identify 116 so far

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Nov 28, 2023 07:36 PM IST

The police has also attached movable and immovable assets worth several hundred crore rupees as part of the ongoing drive under Operation Octopus and Operation Giraffe

The Prayagraj Police, under the newly formed police commissionerate has sent 44 aides of slain mafioso-politician Atiq Ahmed to jail till now. They also identified 116 others.

Slain mafioso-politician Atiq Ahmed (HT File Photo)
Slain mafioso-politician Atiq Ahmed (HT File Photo)

The police has also attached movable and immovable assets worth several hundred crore rupees as part of the ongoing drive under Operation Octopus and Operation Giraffe.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Police officials said in the operation launched since the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal, two henchmen of Atiq involved in the triple murders identified as Arbaz and Vijay Chaudhary have been killed. Both were carrying a reward of 50,000 on them.

Moreover, police teams arrested 33 other criminals following an encounter in which 10 of them received bullet injuries. The injured criminals included Atiq’s close aide Nafees Biryani and two cattle smugglers nabbed on Saturday.

DCP, city, Deepak Bhukar, said that besides the arrests, police had seized Atiq’s properties worth 45 crore in recent drives. The properties include movable and immovable assets including luxury cars and flats. On the report of the police, the Prayagraj Development Authority demolished construction on properties worth 16 crore in Kasari Masari area last week. Police also stopped attempts of Atiq’s aides to sell some properties in Prayagraj and other places, the DCP added.

The task force constituted to identify Atiq’s properties exposed the grabbing of Waqf properties in Bamrauli area by Ashraf’s wife, Zainab, and her brothers. PDA will soon demolish the constructions on Waqf properties worth around 50 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out