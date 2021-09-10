‘Attacks on CPM offices pre-planned’: Sitaram Yechury writes to PM on Tripura violence

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) central committee general secretary Sitaram Yechury sought intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the recent violence in Tripura alleging that many of the CPM party offices and even media houses were attacked by ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in a pre-planned manner.

Yechury also claimed that these attacks happened as the state government failed in its attempt to suppress activities of the oppositions in the state.

In the letter written on September 9, he stated that many party offices at different places, including the state headquarters located at Agartala, were ransacked.

“In a pre-planned fashion, scores of offices of the CPI(M), including the state headquarters, were attacked by mobs of BJP men. Among the offices which were damaged or burnt down are the Udaipur sub-divisional office, Gomati district committee office; Sepahijala district committee office; Bishalgarh sub-divisional committee office, Santar Bazar sub-divisional office; West Tripura district committee office and the Sadar sub-divisional committee office,” the letter read.

Yechury also alleged in the letter that the BJP cadres also damaged office of Daily Desher Katha, a Bengali daily newspaper and also mouthpiece of the CPM and ransacked houses of many CPM leaders and activists.

Nearly ten people sustained injuries amidst clashes that occurred between BJP and CPM at separate places of the northeastern state on September 8. The clash started from Udaipur centering a rally of CPM’s youth wing, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) before it spread to other parts of the state.

Police got two cases in this regard and arrested two persons in this connection, as per latest report. Both the BJP and CPM organised rallies protesting violence in the state on Thursday.

“We strongly urge you to intervene without any delay to stop these violent attacks against the CPI(M) and the Left Front. The manner in which the attacks took place makes it clear that the state government is grossly failing in discharging its Constitutional responsibility of maintaining law and order and trampling on the Constitutional rights of the opposition to organise political activities in a peaceful manner,” Yechury wrote in the letter.

On the issue, Left Front convener Bijan Dhar said, “We will discuss to fix our next target.”