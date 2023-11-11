Azam Khan’s office, school sealed in Rampur after lease cancellation

The Rampur administration on Friday sealed the Rampur Public School run by the Jauhar Trust of senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan as well as an SP office there following the state government’s cancellation of lease given to the Trust. Azam Khan’s office being sealed. (Gaurav Sharma/HH)

“The lease of the Jauhar Trust has been cancelled by the government. In compliance with this, Rampur Public School and SP office were vacated on Friday and freed from the illegal occupation of Jauhar Trust. The secondary education department has taken possession of its land and building,” said additional district magistrate (ADM) administration Lalata Prasad Shakya.

A team of police and education department officials arrived on the school and Samajwadi Party office premises on Friday and began shifting furniture and other items.

Though the school management demanded some time to vacate the school, administration refused, saying the deadline had ended on Thursday.

The Yogi Adityanath cabinet recently cancelled the lease after receiving a report from district magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mander after which the administration issued a notice to Jauhar Trust to vacate the building and land.

Though some Samajwadi Party workers opposed the action on Friday, they were dispersed by police.

“The Jauhar Trust had received a notice to vacate Rampur Public School; SP office has nothing to do with that land and building. Still, the administration has sealed the SP office. The administration should tell why it took this action?,” SP leader Asim Raja said.

The education department building located on Topkhana Road was given on lease to Azam Khan’s Jauhar Trust for ₹100 per year during the Samajwadi Party regime in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP’s Rampur MLA Akash Saxena had complained the Jauhar Trust was violating the terms and conditions of the lease by opening the private Rampur Public School and an SP office “Darul Awam” in the same building. The complaint was found to be true during investigation.

