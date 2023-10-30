News / Cities / Others / Badaun Road Accident: School van’s head-on collision with school bus leaves five dead, 15 hurt

Badaun Road Accident: School van’s head-on collision with school bus leaves five dead, 15 hurt

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 30, 2023 06:56 PM IST

Among the injured children, seriously affected students were referred to the district hospital from the nearby community health centre.

LUCKNOW An overspeeding school van and a school bus collided head-on in Budaun on Monday morning, resulting in the loss of four children’s lives and the van driver. The accident also left 15 other children with injuries. They were promptly taken to the district hospital.

Representational photo (PTI)
The collision occurred around 8:45 am near Naviganj village under the jurisdiction of the Usawan police station. The school van belonged to Sri Ram Public School, while the bus was from Satyadev Inter School.

The deceased individuals have been identified as Khushi (6 years old), Harshit (6 years old), Pradeep (10 years old), Kaushalya (10 years old), and the van driver, Omendra Kumar.

Tragically, the accident claimed the lives of both Harshit and his father, Omendra Kumar, who was driving the school van. Harshit was a student at Sri Ram Public School.

According to Om Prakash Singh, the district police chief, the accident occurred due to the excessive speed of both vehicles.

Furthermore, some students on the bus alleged that the driver was not at the wheel; instead, someone else was driving the bus, with the driver offering instructions from the passenger seat.

