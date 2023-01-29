BBAU ‘casteist slur’ row: Protest enters 3rd day, activists demand police action against accused

LUCKNOW The furore over the Republic Day incident -- in which casteist slurs were allegedly hurled at a woman student during Saraswati Puja celebrations at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) -- has refused to mellow down. On Sunday, about 50 representatives of Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association (BAPSA) and Ambedkar University Dalit Student Union (AUDSU) staged a sit-in and demonstration at the BBAU campus. This was the third day of their protest.

The activists have alleged that ‘disrespectful’ words were used for Dr BR Ambedkar as well during the January 26 incident. Protesters alleged that verbal threats were issued to the woman student who objected to the use of improper words against Dr Ambedkar. They further claim that the university is shielding the right-wing student group while demanding action against those who hurled ‘casteist slur’.

It is alleged that inmates at the women’s hostel garlanded the idol of Goddess Saraswati on January 26 evening but didn’t accord the same respect to the bust of Ambedkar. According to AUDSU, students taking part in the celebrations misbehaved with the woman student. The Dalit student body has claimed that a right-wing student group organised Saraswati puja inside the hostel. “We condemn these threats and attack on the woman student. We will fight against injustices faced by our fellow students,” said AUDSU activists.

Protestors Dheeraj Kanaujiya and Gaurav have said that the university administration is not giving ears to their plea. On Sunday, Dalit students shouted slogans against the university administration and the right-wing student group. When contacted, proctor BB Malik said, “We tried to pacify them but they are adamant. There are contradictory views from both sides. We are trying to resolve the issue.”