Home / Cities / Others / Banaras Hindu University to have gem testing facility soon

Banaras Hindu University to have gem testing facility soon

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Apr 13, 2023 12:58 AM IST

The full-fledged state-of-the-art laboratory is being set up at the Central Discovery Centre of the varsity under the second phase of the grants received through the SATHI (Sophisticated Analytical and Technical Help Institute) scheme sanctioned by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is setting up a gem testing lab and research laboratory to cater to the needs of industry and businesses, informed prof Anil Kumar Tripathi, coordinator, BHU-SATHI and director of the Institute of Science. He said that it is the first time that such a laboratory has been established in this part of the country.

The lab with an investment of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.75 crores under the project will have advanced and sophisticated instruments. (HT FILE)
The lab with an investment of 3.75 crores under the project will have advanced and sophisticated instruments. (HT FILE)

The full-fledged state-of-the-art laboratory is being set up at the Central Discovery Centre of the varsity under the second phase of the grants received through the SATHI (Sophisticated Analytical and Technical Help Institute) scheme sanctioned by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, he said.

The exact identification and quality of a gemstone often involves more than one technique. The lab with an investment of 3.75 crores under the project will have advanced and sophisticated instruments such as FTIR (Fourier transformation infra-red spectroscope), Laser Raman spectroscopy, ED-XRF (Energy dispersive X-ray fluorescence spectrometer), Table-top XRD (X-ray diffractometer), UV-VIS-NIR (Ultraviolet, visible and near infra-red) spectrometer, binocular and polarizing microscope and a laser cutter. Each of these instruments serves different purposes for identifying various aspects of gemstones such as structure, chemistry, colour, inclusions etc.

Prof Tripathi informed that the professors who are specialised in the relevant fields of mineralogy, and X-ray spectroscopy from the departments of geology, chemistry and physics of the Institute of Science and MMV, BHU, and an external expert who was head of the gem testing laboratory of the Geological Survey of India would constitute a team to monitor and ensure the functioning of the gem testing laboratory.

Prof Tripathi further informed that an interaction of the industry representatives associated with quality testing and the trade of gemstones with the geology experts of BHU is being organised on April 27 to understand the needs of the industry to better address them.

The interaction will be held at 3.30 pm in the CDC building of BHU. Those interested and have experience in testing the quality of gemstones are requested to inform the chief operating officer, SATHI-BHU (Mr Saikat Sen, phone 8127980858, email: sathi-bhu@bhu.ac.in).

This facility in BHU is another example of industry-academia collaboration and is in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that science and technology should reach out and serve the needs of the public and common people, said Prof Tripathi. BHU has been leading by example when it comes to facilitating the local industry with its technical experience and expertise, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
industry public government of india physics chemistry trade department of science and technology team bhu geological survey of india director interaction chief operating officer + 11 more
industry public government of india physics chemistry trade department of science and technology team bhu geological survey of india director interaction chief operating officer + 10 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out