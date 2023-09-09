Bihar cop arrested in Assam with fake gold

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Saturday arrested a Bihar police constable from Assam while he was allegedly transporting a consignment of fake gold in Tripura Sundari Express train, officials said. Police have not revealed the amount of fake gold seized from the Bihar police constable. (Representative Image)

Based on a secret information, a team of GRP on Saturday morning conducted a raid in Tripura Sundari Express, which was coming from Tripura’s capital Agartala.

“We received information about the transportation of fake gold and a person was arrested during the search but we found later that he is a jawan of the Bihar Police,” an official said.

“It is not clear where he was staying in Agartala and why did he go there. He said that he was returning home and was not aware how the fake gold came into his bag,” police said.

Police, however, didn’t reveal the amount of fake gold seized from Paswan. Superintendent of police of Bongaigaon district, Swapnaneel Deka said that they are aware of the arrest but do not have the details.

GRP officials said that they are investigating the matter further and the Bihar police constable is going through interrogation. “We have arrested him and found some important evidence. We’ll hand him over to the authorities concerned after our initial investigation,” said a GRP official.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON