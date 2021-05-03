Bihar reports 97 new deaths, 13500 cases in last 24 hours

PATNA

Bihar on Sunday reported 97 coronavirus deaths, 30 of them in Patna, eve as the state added 13,534 new cases, taking the state’s cumulative cases to 4,97,640 and deaths 2,739.

Patna, with 2,748 new infections during the last 24 hours, topped the districts with most number of cases as patients found it difficult to get hospitals beds, both in public and private facilities.

Hospital beds were scarce as the AIIMS, the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), which has been designated as a dedicated Covid-19 hospital, the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) and the Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH) were overwhelmed with patients in the state capital.

The NMCH, which reported 11 deaths on Sunday, was treating 378 patients while 122 beds were still available there, according to a bulletin released by its nodal officer Dr Mukul Kumar Singh. Similarly, the PMCH had 102 patients out of around 135 beds available for Covid-19 patients. The hospital reported nine Covid deaths on Sunday, according to a bulletin released by its superintendent Dr IS Thakur.

Among other leading districts, Vaishali accounted for 805 new infections, West Champaran 652, Nalanda 611, Begusarai 569 and Gaya 544, among others.

Meanwhile, former deputy chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi lost his younger brother Ashok Kumar Modi to Covid-19 on Sunday.

Former special secretary, ministry of home, JK Sinha, also lost the battle to Covid-19 on Sunday.

The government came in for criticism amid reports that some ventilators, sent by the Centre under the PM-CARES, were lying unutilised in absence of trained manpower to operate them at a government isolation centre in Khagaria.

The state faces acute shortage of trained anaesthesiologists and technicians to operate ventilators at its facilities. Barring AIIMS and the IGIMS, government facilities, ventilators were largely underutilised at many public facilities. The government, said sources, was considering to rent out ventilators to private facilities, which had the required infrastructure to operate them.

In its vaccination drive, the state inoculated 62,402 people on May 1 against a daily target of over 2 lakh beneficiaries. The state had so far vaccinated 72,28,280 people.