Bihar’s wetlands again emerge as favourite spots for migratory waterbirds

The wetlands of South Bihar are once again teeming with migratory waterbirds. As part of the Asian Waterbird Census 2026, a research team from the Central University of South Bihar (CUSB), Gaya, has identified a total of 18,050 waterbirds belonging to 119 different species.

This survey not only documents bird diversity but also shows that despite human pressure, the wetlands of South Bihar continue to be an important habitat for migratory birds along the Central Asian Flyway.

The bird census was conducted between January 18 and February 8, in six districts of South Bihar and the researchers were overwhelmed to record even over three times growth in population of migratory birds.

Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF), Gaya circle, S Sudhakar was the Nodal officer, while professor RP Singh, HoD of Life Science in CUSB and his team of researchers executed this survey and also assessed the wetland habitat status, which supports the congregation of migratory birds, CCF S Sudhakar said.

The team covered the important 12 wetlands - Indrapuri Barrage wetland in Aurangabad, Laari Jain temple pond in Arwal, Hardiya Dam, Jog Jhalashay, Tarakol dam, Sipur Jhalashay and Bhawarkhol wetland in Nawada, Barandih and Barwadih wetlands in Gaya; Dharaut pond and Patal Ganga in Jehanabad and Ganga stretch (Mahuli Ghat to Maner Ghat) in Bhojpur district, he added.

The Indrapuri Barrage Wetland in Aurangabad, one of the largest wetlands of Bihar, sustains 7,829 birds belonging to 66 different species. Last year, only 2,268 birds of 58 species were recorded so this time the population is 3 times of the 2025 count and 8 species have also increased and first time Common shelduck was also sighted in this wetland.

Majority of the counts were long distance migratory ducks. The sighting of a pair of Knob billed duck, and flocks of Gadwall, Red crested pochard, Eurasian wigeon, Common teal, Cotton teal, Northern pintail, Ruddy shelduck, Common shelduck and Garganey shows a good sign of wintering grounds of these migratory guests and enrich the aesthetic value for the people of Aurangabad and Rohtas mainly, CUSB professor RP Singh said.

Dharaut pond in Jehanabad, mesmerised the researcher as it turns out to be one of the most potential wetlands supporting 2301 waterbirds with huge congregation of Northern pintail, Northern shoveler, Gadwal, Red crested pochard, Eurasian wigeon and Black tailed Godwits which had come from Siberia.

Hardiya Dam and Jog Jhalashay in Nawada district are emerging as the potential wetlands for migratory birds with 2061 and 1975 birds belonging to 58 and 50 species respectively. The sighting of 15 individuals of Bar headed Geese in Jog Jalashay highlights its enrichment quality which supports the birds that come to Bihar across the Himalayas. Barandih wetland of Gaya district has shown a rise in bird population from last year’s count, highlighting the wetland of National importance.

At least 2008 birds belonging to 45 species were recorded in Gangetic River bed from Mahuli ghat to Maner ghat in Bhojpur district. There was a population count drop from last year 2715 to 2008 in this year, probably due to less algal growth in sand bars which drops the population of waders, mainly the Flock of Small Pratincole, the researchers noticed. The murmuration of large flocks of Small Pratincole, Little stint, Temminck’s Stint and Dunlin were eye soothing moments for CUSB researchers. Numerous Gangetic dolphins were also sighted during the survey.

The CUSB researchers assessed the number of migrants and local waterbirds, as well as the habitat of the wetlands, which will provide valuable data on the habitat suitability, anthropogenic pressure, human intervention, dependency of local communities, pollution, depth of water, poaching cases and many more. The survey also boosts public awareness and supports local conservation efforts, Prof Singh said.