Tragedy in waiting as no structural strength report for over 1k hoardings in Lucknow

LUCKNOW The recent billboard collapse at Ekana Sportz City, which claimed two lives, has raised several questions regarding citizen safety in Lucknow. With hoardings haphazardly put on rooftops, tragedy is waiting to happen at more than 1,245 places. Most of the rooftop hoardings don’t have any verified structural strength report from LDA engineers. Billboard collapse in Lucknow. (HT Photo)

In the absence of proper structural strength verification, these hoardings can come crashing down any time after storms like that on Monday. Lucknow is touted as an upcoming smart city but due to corruption and violations of rules, people are now afraid of standing near any hoarding.

An official of Lucknow Municipal Corporation, requesting anonymity, said, “This time, the speed of the wind was hardly 50 km per hour compared to last time when the wind speed was reported at 83 km per hour. Despite that, the hoarding came crashing down proving that the structure was weak and not ready to bear such a load. However, our effort to file an FIR against the Ekana stadium and private agency Origins has been thwarted because police are saying they are only going to file FIR if the family members of dead file a complaint. LMC is trying to tell them that we are filing FIR against them for violation of rules, not loss of life.”

LMC earns ₹8.35 crore from hoardings

Ashok Singh, the chief tax fixation officer of Lucknow Municipal Corporation, who is also the in-charge of the advertisement department, said, “There are 1,245 rooftop hoardings and 2,100 others on roads and streets. Lucknow Municipal Corporation earns ₹8.35 crore from these hoardings as taxes.”

Negligence and corruption

Six-time corporator from JC Bose ward Sayyed Yawar Hussain Reshu said, “Negligence of LMC, LDA, and the state government in making clear policy for hoardings, unipoles, and display billboards has resulted in deaths of two women on Monday. The LMC sells rights of placing hoardings at main crossings to private companies which place hoardings for their clients. However, even with permission for one hoarding, companies place 10 hoardings in different places. The norms of safety are rarely followed by the companies. Rooftop hoardings are more dangerous as they are posing a bigger threat to the lives of the house owners but their neighbours and those passing on roads. For example, Ekana has around 30 hoardings inside its campus and they all are a potential threat to lives.”

What can LMC do?

Additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh says, “In case of rooftop hoardings and hoardings placed inside the campus, LMC cannot intervene because it only has the power to take taxes when the advertisement is placed on these hoardings, LDA has the power to give certificates of structural strength and fitness. Only after getting these certificates of LDA, does anyone have the right to display advertisements. LMC only has the right to remove hoardings which are placed on its land and we keep on removing such hoardings regularly.”

Mayor’s reaction

Reacting to the incident, mayor Sushma Kharakwal said, “Hoardings cannot be allowed to kill residents. I can’t tolerate that Lucknow on one hand is becoming a smart city but on the other, people are dying because of the callous attitude of officials and companies. I have directed strict action against such companies and house owners who have not certificated the structural strength of buildings and structures. Hoardings should be brought down and LMC should act against them.” She added, “After my directives, the LMC squad swung into action and more than 100 dangerously placed hoardings were removed during the night.”

Questions in the air

Who permitted the installation of hoardings inside Ekana Stadium?

Why was structural strength not certified by authorities?

Why were rules not followed by Ekana management and Origins?

Why has LDA or LMC never acted against such dangerously placed hoardings in the city in the past?

Why have the LMC and the LDA not taken action against Ekana and Origins till now?

