Bird flu case found in Supaul
Bihar’s Supaul district was placed on high alert on Thursday after the presence of avian influenza (H5N1) was confirmed in the specimen of a dead duckling sent to the institute of virology in Bhopal on March 31, officials said.
Supaul district magistrate (DM) Kaushal Kumar confirmed the bird flu case and said he has directed the animal husbandry department to contain the spread of infection under the directive issued by the Government of India.
“Within one kilometre of the area where the birds were found dead, ducks and hens will be culled,” he said.
Birds were found dead at Chhapkahi village on March 31, prompting the administration to send the specimen of dead birds to Bhopal for the further test.
Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Supaul, Sunil Kumar Sharan, said, “The report confirming the avian influenza H5N1 came on Thursday. Adequate steps are being taken to contain its spread.”
Covid-19: Delhi's caseload raises again; key govt meet on April 20
The Covid-19 surge in the national capital continues On Thursday, Delhi recorded 325 fresh cases, up by 26 infections from Wednesday's tally, the Delhi health department reported. The Covid positivity rate in the national capital has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.39 per cent in a week. The national capital had on Wednesday reported 299 cases, a rise of almost 50 per cent since Tuesday when it had reported 202 infections.
30g gold bracelet returned to owner, thanks to roadside vendor’s presence of mind
A 60-year-old woman and roadside vendor in Kalyan alerted a traffic police constable after seeing a 30g gold bracelet on the road. The police immediately searched the person on CCTV footage and handed over the bracelet through the poor woman in Kalyan on Thursday. On Thursday morning, a 32-year-old resident of Kalyan, Sanket Dherange was having tea and breakfast at a stall in Mahatma Phule Chowk. Jahida Isar, the roadside vendor immediately informed the traffic cops.
Four cops suspended after ‘custodial death’ in Koderma, family demands arrest
The Koderma district administration on Thursday suspended four policemen, including station in-charge of Domchanch police station, after a 55-year-old man allegedly died in police custody. Body of 55-year-old a resident of Sabhi village, Arjun Saw, was found in Nirupahadi forest area, a few kilometres from the police station, on Wednesday morning.
Students will not be affected by SC decision, says MUHS about Dhule college
Mumbai Days after the Supreme Court stayed a recent Bombay high court (HC) order to start admissions to 100 seats at Dhule-based ACPM Medical College, students are a nervous wreck. While state officials are trying to salvage the matter at present, a voice of support has now come from the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences clarifying that students will not be affected by this move.
Foodgrain production in Bihar looks positive
Bihar's total foodgrain production in kharif and rabi seasons in the financial year 2021-22 stands at 162.22 lakh tonnes, of which wheat production is estimated at 62.22 lakh metric tonnes and paddy at 71 lakh metric tonnes, as per the third estimate of foodgrain production compiled recently, which indicated that the state continues to be food sufficient, agriculture department officials said. N Saravana Kumar, secretary, agriculture, could not be reached for comment.
