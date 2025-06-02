Bird flu in Gorakhpur: Adjoining dists ban transport of poultry, products

Following a confirmed outbreak of bird flu in Gorakhpur, authorities in adjoining districts have imposed restrictions on the transportation of poultry and poultry products from Gorakhpur to prevent the spread of the virus. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

On Monday, the district administrations of Deoria and Kushinagar implemented precautionary measures, setting up checkpoints at multiple locations to monitor and block the entry of birds from Gorakhpur. Deoria district magistrate Dibya Mittal issued directives to the departments concerned to enforce the ban and to form a quick response team to inspect poultry farms and retail outlets in the district.

Meanwhile, panic spread in Kushinagar after a large number of ducks were suddenly seen in a canal along the Hata–Captanganj route. Alarmed residents informed local authorities. Officials arrived at the spot and confirmed that all ducks appeared healthy.

Chief veterinary officer Dr Ravindra Prasad explained that the ducks had been released into the canal by a poultry trader for feeding purposes. He confirmed that 376 bird samples had been tested so far, with no positive cases of bird flu. However, samples from the ducks have been sent to a laboratory for further testing.

In Maharajganj, authorities have also decided to collect poultry samples for a second round of testing to ensure there is no presence of the avian influenza virus.

In Gorakhpur, the task force conducted intensive checks at chicken shops operating in red zones. A total of 32 birds were culled from outlets found violating restrictions in Rani Deeh and Padri Bazar. Chief veterinary officer Dr Bhupendra Singh confirmed the action and stated that these areas were marked as restricted zones.

Gorakhpur district magistrate Krishna Karunesh assured that the government would provide compensation to affected poultry traders. He also instructed the animal husbandry department to strictly enforce biosafety protocols. Officials reported that samples were collected from 156 poultry shop owners, none of which tested positive for bird flu.