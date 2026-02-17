Biscuits, wires, flags invite cases of MCC violations in J’khand civic polls

Biscuits, electric wires among many other charges have drawn cases for violation of model code of conduct (MCC) in the run-up to the municipal elections of Chaibasa Nagar Parishad (CNP), Adityapur Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Kapali Nagar Parishad (KNP), people aware of the matter said on Monday. Posters tied to wires in Adityapur, Monday (HT PHOTO)

A case has been lodged against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) backed candidate for the post of CNP chairperson Ramesh Khirwal alias Laddu for distributing biscuits during campaigning in Chaibasa because he has been allotted ‘Biscuit’ as his polling symbol for the voting for the municipal elections on February 23.

“The magistrate on-duty took cognizance of the matter after a complaint was lodged with him alleging that Khirwal has been distributing biscuits among the voters during campaigning. The magistrate took cognizance of the matter prima facie considering it to be a case of violation of the MCC and has sent a report to the state election commission (SEC),” an official said on Monday.

He has also sent a report to the Chaibasa Sadar police station (PS) for registration of an FIR in the matter.

“A complaint of MCC violation was lodged against Ramesh Khirwal on the basis of a written application by the magistrate on-duty on Saturday. Further investigation is ongoing,” Tarun Kumar, Chaibasa Sadar PS officer-in-charge (OC), confirmed on Monday.

In another development, local residents of AMC ward no-4 have filed a complaint of MCC violation against the ward councillor candidates Shubham Kumar Pandey, Mamta Kumari and Manoj Kumar Singh from the ward alleging that all the candidates have hung and tied their posters, banners and hoardings with electrical wires with electric and telephone poles and buildings.

“As per SEC rules, using any public property, electric poles and electric wires is violation of the MCC. Moreover, tying and hanging posters, banners and hoardings with electrical wires with poles is also putting the lives of people at risk, as major accident can happen anytime due to short circuit,” a local resident said, not willing to be quoted.

Another complaint of MCC violation has been filed for BJP flag on the house of the outgoing Adityapur Municipal Corporation (AMC) Mayor Vinod Kumar Srivastav in ward no-28, on the ground that the municipal elections are not being held on party-basis.

Srivastav’s wife Rita Srivastav is contesting for councillor election from ward no-29, eyeing the AMC deputy Mayor post, while his daughter-in-law Amrita Srivastav is contesting the councillor election from ward no-28.

“There is no clear guideline in this regard with us,” Praveen Kumar, circle officer (CO) and nodal officer for Gamharia, told HT on Monday. Gamharia OC Sanjiv Kumar Singh said that they would study the rules and then take appropriate action.

In yet another such incident, Kapali Nagar Parishad (KNP) chairperson post candidate Mohammad Irfan Ansari and a few other councillor candidates have lodged a police complaint against unknown elements for tearing off their posters and banners.

“Unidentified elements have been tearing off our posters and banners during the night and places with sparse population. This is not just damaging our campaigning but also vitiating the election atmosphere in the area. We have filed written complaint with the Kapali OP and sent copies to the Kolhan DIG, Seraikela-Kharsawan SP, Chandil SDO and the returning officers (ROs) concerned,” Irfan told HT on Monday.