BJD begins training programme for party workers ahead of 2024 assembly polls

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government in Odisha began its 37-day long training programme for party workers at its headquarters in Bhubaneswar on Monday. Party vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra said BJD will leave no stone unturned to return to woo the voters. (Debi Prasad Mishra)

With assembly elections scheduled for March next year in the state, there will be special focus on the government’s achievement in the last 23 years as well as spreading awareness about its flagship schemes.

On Monday, 200 workers each from Cuttack, Chowdwar, Jagatsinghpur, Hinjilikatu and Bhanjanagar assembly constituencies were trained.

“Through slides and posters, the workers from each of the constituencies were given specific details of flagship government schemes such as Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana and state-sponsored old age pension. While the Kalia scheme was a major pre-poll scheme in 2019 assembly polls, this time we are focussing more on the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana as we have realised that it can prove to be a gamechanger in the polls,” said party vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra.

Also Read: Amid early poll buzz, Naveen Patnaik asks BJD leaders to fine-tune activities

Thе Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, launched on August 15, 2018, is a comprehensive health insurance schеmе that aims to provide financial protection to families during medical emergencies and improve hеalthcarе quality.

“The trained workers would reach out to at least 20 households spreading awareness of the flagship government schemes. Odisha has achieved a lot in the last 23 years and the voters need to be made aware of it,” said Mishra.

The training will continue for the next 36 days during which top leaders, experts from various departments, economists and political experts will impart training.

“Development is our key agenda and success is also being reviewed. Those who are being trained will sensitize others and our focus is to reach all households,” said Mishra.