BJP asks Delhi govt to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme

New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday hit out the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government for not implementing the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme int he Capital and depriving people of its benefits during the Covid pandemic. With increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, BJP also demanded that the government call an all-party meeting to discuss the situation.

The BJP said that the government’s decision to declare 14 private hospitals as dedicated Covid facilities shows that government hospitals are not equipped to deal with the current situation.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said, “The government’s Covid management system has totally collapsed and they seem totally dependent on private hospitals to tackle the situation. The treatment is very expensive in a private setup and beyond the reach of lower and middle class people. But the government is yet to implement the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme.”

Demanding immediate implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme, Gupta said that deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had said last year that it would be implemented in Delhi. Gupta said, “Almost the entire country is getting the benefit under this central government scheme and getting their Covid treatment free even in private hospitals. But in Delhi, people are not that lucky.”

Gupta said, “Government schools and colleges can be used as temporary quarantine centres or hospitals.”