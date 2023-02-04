BJP candidate registers biggest win margin on Gorakhpur/Faizabad graduate council seat

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Devendra Partap Singh, registered a win with the largest number of votes – 17,455 - on the Gorakhpur/Faizabad graduate council seat, the result of which was declared on Friday.

In his third consecutive victory, Singh was elected for the first time without counting the second preference votes and defeated his nearest rival and SP candidate, Karuna Kant Mourya.

Though BJP candidates won four out of five MLC seats, an independent candidate – Rajbahadur Singh Chander – also emerged victorious.

Singh bagged 52,699 votes of a total of 1,09,223 votes polled. SP candidate Mourya got 34,244 votes. Counting of votes had started on Thursday and after 24 hours the result was declared when the returning officer for seat and divisional commissioner Ravi Kumar Ng handed over the victory certificate on Friday morning.

Attributing his victory to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Singh said that their supporters were always behind him and they worked hard for this historic victory.

He said that these results were a trailor of 2024 Lok Sabha elections and expressed confidence that the BJP would win all Lok Sabha seats in the election.

Abdur Rahman