Home / Cities / Others / Gujarat nagarpalika bypolls: BJP wins 21 of the 30 seats, Congress bags the rest

Gujarat nagarpalika bypolls: BJP wins 21 of the 30 seats, Congress bags the rest

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 08, 2023 04:47 PM IST

The Congress lost their deposits in three seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party faced the same outcome in five, including Surat, Rajpipla, Godhra, Porbandar, and Dhangadhra

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 21 out of the 30 seats in the local body bye-elections conducted on Sunday, while the Congress bagged nine seats after the results were declared on Tuesday. The polls included 29 municipalities and a city corporation.

Representational. (Sonu Mehta/HT File Photo)
Representational. (Sonu Mehta/HT File Photo)

BJP’s Rajeshbhai Rana won the in the bypolls for Surat municipal corporation’s Ward No 20.

“The people of Gujarat have once again demonstrated their unwavering trust in the party’s leadership and vision. This continuous support can be attributed to the guidance and direction provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the dynamic leadership of state BJP president CR Patil. The BJP has risen to new heights in Gujarat, underlining the state’s rapid development and growth under the able governance of chief minister Bhupendra Patel’s administration,” said state BJP general secretary Rajani Patel.

Meanwhile, the Congress lost their deposits in three seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party faced the same outcome in five, including Surat, Rajpipla, Godhra, Porbandar, and Dhangadhra, Patel said.

Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil, however, claimed that the party’s seat count increased from five to nine, noting that they narrowly lost one seat, a margin of two votes, while another slipped away by merely four votes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out