BJP fields late MLA’s son Harshad Parmar for Gujarat’s Umreth bypoll

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday fielded Harshad Parmar as its candidate for the Umreth assembly bypoll conducted due to the demise of his father, sitting MLA Govindbhai Parmar. MLA Govindbhai Parmar died on March 6 after prolonged illness, leading to the vacancy on the seat in the state assembly (HT FILEPHOTO)

MLA Govindbhai Parmar died on March 6 after prolonged illness, leading to the vacancy in the state assembly

A four-time legislator, Govindbhai Parmar first entered the state assembly in 1995 as an independent lawmaker from Sarsa constituency in Anand district. He retained the seat in the 1998 elections on a Congress ticket. Govindbhai, however, lost subsequent elections and crossed over to the BJP.

Meanwhile, the Sarsa seat was merged into the Umreth seat. In 2012, the BJP fielded Govindbhai but he lost again. Govindbhai avenged his defeat five years later when he defeated the incumbent, Nationalist Congress Party’s Jayant Patel aka Bosky in 2017 by a wide margin and was re-elected in 2022.

Following Govindbhai Parmar’s death earlier this month, the Election Commission of India announced the by-election for the seat.

His son, Harshad Parmar, is active in local politics and is currently serving as a village sarpanch. This will be his first assembly election.

The Opposition is yet to name its candidate.

Polling for the Umreth Assembly by-election will be held on April 23, while counting of votes will take place on May 4. The constituency has more than 2.4 lakh voters and over 300 polling stations are expected to be set up for the by-election.

The BJP currently holds 161 of the Gujarat assembly’s 182 seats, the Congress 12, the Aam Aadmi Party 5, the Samajwadi Party 1, while two seats are held by independents.