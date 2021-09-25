BJP MP, MLA face protests from farmers, windshields of two vehicles damaged

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Kurukshetra MP Nayad Saini and Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha faced protests from farmers as the protesters surrounded their vehicles and allegedly damaged the windshields of two SUVs.

Amid heavy police deployment, hundreds of farmers on Friday gathered to protest a meeting of BJP’s OBC Morcha at Saini Dharamshala in Kurukshetra.

Before the meeting, police had allegedly detained some protesters. This agitated the farmers and the number of protesters had increased within a few minutes.

The protesters surrounded vehicles of the BJP leaders outside the venue and the windshields of two SUVs were allegedly damaged. However, there were no reports of injury to anybody.

In an interaction with the media, Kurukshetra superintendent of police (SP) Himanshu Garg said paramilitary forces were also called in and the situation was under control.

Later, MP Nayab Saini accused the Congress party of instigating the protesters. He said such “hooliganism” in the name of protest cannot be accepted and there were Congress supporters among the protesters.

BJP’s OBC Morcha leader Karan Dev alleged that the protesters attacked the car in which he was travelling with the MP and the MLA.

He said stones were pelted on their vehicles. “The protesters were Congress workers and will be identified so that strict action can be taken against them,” he said.

On the other hand, the protesters accused Nayab Saini of trying to create division among people by holding such meetings.

Soon after getting reports of the meeting of BJP’s OBC Morcha at Saini Dharamshala, the farmers reached the venue and chanted slogans against the BJP leaders.

Amid heavy police deployment, the farmers continued their protest and police struggled to control the farmers when the BJP workers reached to attend the meeting.

Some protesters slammed the BJP leaders for conducting the meeting in the dharmshala of a particular community.

“We are also from the Saini community and this dharamshala belongs to all. But the politicians are trying to create a rift between farmers on the basis of caste and religion by conducting their meeting at the dharmshala of one community,” alleged a protester.

The Kurukshetra SP said the situation is being evaluated and an FIR will be registered accordingly. On damage to the vehicles, he said some damage to vehicles was reported but it will become clear once a formal complaint is received.

This is for the second time that the Kurukshetra MP’s vehicle was attacked. On April 6, the windshield of Nayab Saini’s car was damaged during a protest by the farmers in Shahbad and later, four people were arrested on various charges, including attempt to murder.