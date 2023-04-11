Civic Polls: BJP in high demand among ticket seekers, followed by SP, BSP & AAP

LUCKNOW Since the announcement of civic polls in Uttar Pradesh, a number of ticket seekers for key posts in the urban elections are lining up outside party offices. Among all political parties, the BJP is witnessing the biggest such beeline of ticket-seekers. Among all political parties, the BJP is witnessing the biggest such beeline of ticket-seekers. (HT Photo)

According to the leaders of the saffron party, the BJP will announce the names of key contestants -- for posts like mayors and chiefs of urban local bodies -- from its state headquarters. Similarly, names for member posts of urban local bodies would be announced from party’s district offices, added party leaders.

Meanwhile, ticket claimants were also seen outside the offices of the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, the two most-sought after parties after BJP. After getting the status of a national party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office near Patrakarpuram crossing has also started witnessing a rise in the number of ticket seekers.

“AAP contested the civic polls in 2017 too. The party has gained prominence after being recognised as a national party. Earlier, it expanded from Delhi to Punjab,” said Anjum Adeeb, supporter of a claimant for Lucknow mayor’s ticket.

Many ticket seekers were also seen outside the Raj Bhawan residence of deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and other ministers. The BJP has put in place a three-layered system for its ticket. Nearly all parties, chiefly the most-in-demand BJP, are also putting together a damage control strategy in place to ensure that those who don’t get tickets are pacified and made to work for the party.

Since these urban polls are likely to be the last political exercise ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in his meetings with ministers and senior BJP functionaries on Monday evening, emphasised on ensuring coordination between the party and the government.

“The attempt is to ensure that any request or proposal for any candidate or candidates should be unanimous,” a BJP leader explained while adding that ‘merit’ would be the first criteria in deciding candidates. It is still not clear if the BJP would retain any of the 14 sitting mayors.

“In most cases, we may see newer faces as ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the party may want to give its cadre an opportunity,” a BJP leader said. The party has also decided to present before the people a “report card” of the development work done by the Yogi 2.0 government in the state. The minister in-charge for various districts have also been asked to take care of adjoining districts, party leaders added.