BJP manifesto will feature road map for Kalka’s growth: Shakti

Shakti Rani Sharma, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Kalka for the upcoming Haryana assembly polls, took out a roadshow in the assembly segment on Saturday. BJP’s Kalka candidate Shakti Rani Sharma taking out a roadshow on Saturday. (HT Photo)

“Kalka has for long been ignored, but now we will solve all issues together,” said Shakti during the roadshow.

“The road map for Kalka’s development will be included in the party manifesto that will be released soon,” said Shakti, adding, “I have come as a candidate, but I am here to win your hearts.”

Shakti was also accompanied by her husband and former minister Venod Sharma, who has not announced any merger of his party Haryana Jan Chetna Party (HJCP), and son and Rajya Sabha member Kartikeya Sharma.

Addressing the voters, Kartikeya quipped, “You elect an MLA and get an MP free.”

“I have adopted the Ambala parliamentary constituency. I have been working in the area for the last two years and taking up matters of the area,” he said.

Targeting the Congress, Kartikeya said, “Don’t get misled by the Congress, the party which insulted the Constitution and worked to destroy it, are carrying it in their hands to mislead people.”

Meanwhile, responding to questions about resentment among party workers over nomination of Shakti, who they termed an outsider, BJP’s district president Deepak Sharma said, “We are a big family and efforts are being made to talk to those who have resentment. We all will fight the elections as one.”