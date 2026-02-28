Independent candidate and former BJP MLA from Jharia, Sanjeev Singh, continued to lead the Dhanbad Municipal Corporation mayoral election after the sixth round of counting on Saturday. BJP-rebel Sanjeev Singh leads in Dhanbad; mother-son duo creates history in Deoghar civic polls

Singh secured 79,743 votes, maintaining a comfortable lead over former Mayor and JMM-backed candidate Chandrashekhar Agarwal, who stood second with 57,746 votes. Congress-backed candidate from Dhanbad, Shamsher Alam, was in third position with 45,753 votes, while BJP-backed candidate Sanjeev Agarwal followed in fourth place with 44,069 votes. With four to five rounds of counting still pending, final results are expected by Sunday morning.

In Bokaro, former mayor and Independent candidate Bholu Paswan retained his seat in Chas, defeating his nearest rival and BJP candidate Avinash Kumar. Paswan secured 27,796 votes, while Kumar polled 14,827 votes.

In Giridih, JMM-backed candidate Pramila Mehra emerged victorious with 38,091 votes, defeating BJP’s Shailendra Chaudhary, who secured 23,482 votes. Mehra won by a margin of 14,995 votes.

In Deoghar, JMM candidate Ravi Raut won in a closely fought contest, defeating BJP candidate Reeta Chaurasia by 5,148 votes. Raut secured 24,719 votes, while Chaurasia garnered 19,571 votes.

Ravi Raut, who has now been elected Mayor of Deoghar, hails from a modest family background and is widely regarded as a popular and approachable figure in the city. Known for his simple demeanor and clean image, Raut’s campaign strategy reportedly outmaneuvered his rivals in the municipal corporation election, earning him strong voter support. The civic polls also marked a significant moment for his family, as his mother, Pratima Devi, won the councillor election from Ward No. 28. The mother-son duo’s victory has been seen as a notable political development in Deoghar’s municipal elections.