BJP-RSS supported Capt in 2017 polls, made him CM: Sukhbir

Jalandhar Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has alleged that former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh was supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-RSS during the 2017 Punjab assembly polls. “Amarinder had a stronger relationship with the BJP-RSS than even us is 2017. They made him the Punjab CM,” claimed Sukhbir, in town to meet his party workers in Jalandhar cantonment and central constituency in the city.

Sukhbir, accompanied by Adampur MLA, Pawan Kumar Tinu also held a press conference. “The Congress is already dead in Punjab and divided into misls or kabeelas (group or factions) like the Randhawa misls, Channi misls, Jakhar misls and others. Even these are going to disintegrate into countless more entities with Congressmen indulging in a free-for-all to destroy one another,” he said on the sidelines of the function.

On Captain Amarinder Singh’s Pakistan friend, Aroosa Alam. Sukhbir alleged that it was his (Capt’s) relationship with the BJP government that ensured visas for Aroosa. Sukhbir, MP from Ferozepur, added that the Channi government in Punjab was is in complete chaos with the right hand not knowing what the left was doing.

He also questioned Channi on why had he not taken prompt action to address the problems of sugarcane and cotton growers. He added that though the state government had announced a State-Advised Price (SAP) of ₹360 per quintal, sugar mills were not ready to pay this price. “Mills are not entering into bonds with farmers to purchase cane at the SAP. It is also most unfortunate that the SAP has not been notified due to which there are apprehensions that it may not be honoured by the mills.”

Sukhbir also asked the chief minister to release compensation to farmers afflicted by the pink bollworm attack quickly. He added that all those killed in Kisan Andolan be paid ₹50 lakh each on the pattern of those killed in Lakhimpur Kheri.