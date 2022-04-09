Bridge dismantled, stolen in Bihar’s Rohtas
A 60-feet-long iron bridge was dismantled and stolen by a group of men posing as government officials in Bihar’s Sasaram district, police said on Saturday.
The bridge was built over the Arrah canal at Amiyawar village under Nasriganj police station limits in 1972, they said.
According to police, a group of men, posing as officials of the irrigation department, arrived on the spot on Monday with earthmovers, trucks, gas cutters and technicians and started dismantling the bridge. They convinced the villagers there was an official order for removing the dangerous bridge before the monsoon season and dismantled the defunct bridge over the next three days, police said.
Irrigation department’s local office is at only two kilometres from the place.
“They were in no hurry and they worked till evening. About 20 tonnes of scrap was weighed at a local weighing machine,” Priyanka Prasad, a district board (DB) member from Nasariganj and resident of Amiyawar village, said.
“By the time the locals realised what was happening and informed the police, they had fled with the scrap,” said Subhash Kumar, the station house officer (SHO) of Nasriganj police station.
“It appears that the whole operation was executed with the help of unwitting local officials of the irrigation department,” he said. A case was registered and a hunt was on to nab those behind the incident, Kumar said.
Scrap dealers in the district have been alerted about the incident, he said.
“The bridge was too old and declared dangerous some time back. A new concrete bridge was constructed adjacent to the old one, and that is currently used by the locals,” said Mantu Singh, a resident of the Amiyawar village.
Chief engineer (water resources) at Dehri, Rajdev Lal Das, said the local junior engineer had registered a case with Nasariganj police station on Tuesday and it was the duty of police to crack the case.
Superintendent of police Ashish Bharti said he was on the way to the spot. “We are working on all angles, including possible involvement of departmental officials in the theft,” he said.
Meanwhile, taking a dig at the government over the incident, leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav said the thieves were inspired by chief minister Nitish Kumar and BJP leaders.
“If BJP and Nitish Kumar can steal the government of Bihar, then what is a bridge?” he said, apparently referring to Kumar’s JD(U) severing ties with his party RJD to form a government with BJP in the state in 2017.
-
Pune holds its first trans entrepreneur mela
PUNE For Noor, this is her first time in Pune and her stall at the first trans and hijra empowerment mela at Kamayani (Munot) Hall, Patrakar nagar. Her designed Batik women's wear and sarees are flying off the counter. Noor hails from Indore and is one of the transwomen who launched her label 'Noor' online. Priyanka has come from Malda in West Bengal with her handmade jute products.
-
Bundelkhand University paper leak case: 26 students among 32 arrested
Thirty-two people, including 26 students, were arrested in Jhansi on Friday in connection with the recent paper leak of the Bundelkhand University's B. Sc examination, police said. The paper was leaked on April 6 by the employees of an examination centre and delivered to students through WhatsApp just hours before the examination, Jhansi DM Ravindra Kumar and SSP Shiv Hari Meena said in a joint press conference in Jhansi.
-
Three teens dead after consuming poison in Aurangabad, three others hospitalized
Three teenage girls died after six friends consumed poison together on Friday in Bihar's Aurangabad. According to the information, all the friends had gone out of the village towards the pond in the evening, after which they consumed poison in the field. After some time, their condition started deteriorating when a few villagers saw them. The three deceased have been identified as Neelam Kumari, Kajal Kumari, and Anisha Kumari.
-
INS Vikrant fund case: Kirit Somaiya, Neil skip summons, move court for pre-arrest bail
Mumbai: Bhartiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil skipped summons issued by the police in connection with a cheating case against them for allegedly misappropriating over ₹57 crore collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped. Apprehending arrest in the case, the father-son duo has moved the Mumbai sessions court for anticipatory bail. Their plea is slated to come up for hearing on Monday, April 11.
-
Union minister meets Raj Thackeray
Mumbai In an overture that is seen as taking the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena closer to the Bharatiya Janata Party, union minister of state Raosaheb Patil Danve met MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday. The meeting took place at Thackeray's residence 'Shivteertha' at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Danve also gave Raj a model of a railway engine, which is the MNS symbol.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics