Builder arrested for false complaint
The Delhi Police on Friday said they had arrested a private builder and a painter contractor for allegedly hatching an extortion conspiracy so that the former could get security cover from the police and avoid refunding money of his creditors. On the alleged instructions of the builder, the contractor had sent a letter through courier to him, threatening that the builder would be killed if ₹25 lakh was not paid, the police said.
“We have arrested Gaurav Jain, a builder by profession, after the contractor Ashok Yadav, who worked for him, was caught in the extortion case and he disclosed that he committed the crime on Jain’s directions. Jain had promised to give him big contracts in his construction projects if he joined him in the conspiracy through which he wanted to deceive his creditors and obtain police protection,” said deputy commissioner of police (east) Deepak Yadav.
On December 29, the DCP said, Jain filed a complaint at the Preet Vihar police station and alleged that he received a threat letter demanding R25 lakh as extortion. An extortion case was registered and during the probe, investigators verified the role of all employees, contractors, labourers, associates, relatives, and family members of Jain, he said.
“ We found the conduct of the complainant(builder) suspicious during our probe. We questioned nearly 45 people known to him and zeroed in on contractor Ashok Yadav. During the interrogation, he confessed to sending the extortion letter but also revealed the builder’s involvement. After verification of his disclosure, we arrested Jain on Friday evening,” said DCP Yadav, adding that a Hyundai car used in the crime has also been seized.
Police said Ashok Yadav had been working with Jain since 2011. His family lives in east Delhi’s Mandawali.
