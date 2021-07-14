CBI arrests CGM of NHPC, two others in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested chief general manager (finance) of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), Faridabad (Haryana) and two private persons in an alleged bribery case of ₹5 lakh.

CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said a case was registered against the CGM (finance), senior general manager (project) of a private company, and others.

It was alleged that the said private company (Joint Venture) was working in Parbati Hydroelectric Project (Stage-II) of NHPC located near Kullu in Himachal.

The private company has two claims of ₹1.36 crore and ₹1.9 crore (approx) and some additional bill of ₹2 crore which were pending. The senior general manager (project) of the private company had requested the CGM (finance) of NHPC to expedite the process of payment of the same, for which the CGM allegedly demanded bribe.

CBI laid a trap and the CGM (finance) was caught accepting bribe of ₹5,00,000. The senior general manager who gave the bribe was also arrested along with the courier.

Searches were conducted at Faridabad (Haryana), Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) and Delhi which led to recovery of incriminating documents including those of property and financial dealings.

All the arrested accused will be produced before the competent court, said Dayal.