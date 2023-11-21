CBI arrests Navy personnel for alleged bribery in job recruitment

MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended Sanju Aralikatti, an Indian Navy sailor stationed at the Indian Navy Hospital Ship Ashvini in Colaba, on charges of soliciting a bribe from a job aspirant. The alleged act involved ensuring a positive medical examination report to facilitate the candidate’s recruitment process. HT Image

The arrest followed a tip-off from Military Intelligence (MI), pointing to potential irregularities in the recruitment procedure. CBI sources suggest that Aralikatti might have exploited other job seekers in a similar manner, with ongoing efforts to verify additional cases.

After the arrest on Sunday, Aralikatti was presented before a city special court, which remanded him to CBI custody until Wednesday. Simultaneously, CBI conducted searches at the accused’s premises, uncovering documents that purportedly link him to the alleged misconduct.

“There are suspicions that the accused might have accepted bribes from other aspirants, and a thorough examination of the recovered documents will be conducted,” stated a source within the agency.

The complaint, originating from a resident of Nashik, detailed the accused’s demand for a bribe of ₹30,000 through a mobile app for a favorable medical report. The CBI discreetly verified the allegations in the presence of independent witnesses, confirming that Aralikatti directed the complainant to transfer ₹5,000 into his bank account as part payment.

“The complaint and its verification prima facie, disclose the commission of offence on the part of the accused, and other unknown public servant(s) and hence, a probe has been initiated,” the CBI source said.