Centre to set up O2 plant at Moga civil hospital

The central government is going to set up a pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant at Moga civil hospital to boost oxygen production in the district.

The district administration has already identified a site at the civil hospital for the plant, which will generate around 200 litres of oxygen per minute.

As per the local administration, the plant will be established under the PM Cares Fund and would cater to the demand of the live-saving gas for Covid-19 and other patients being treated at the civil hospital.

A meeting in this regard took place last week with teams of senior officials of the health department, district administration and Centre visiting the civil hospital.

Officials said that the Centre is installing around 551 PSA oxygen generator plants throughout the country and out of these, it has decided to set up one at the government hospital of Moga.

Dr Sukhpreet Brar, senior medical officer (SMO) of Moga civil hospital, said, “National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is supervising the installation of the plant at the civil hospital. NHAI teams and other senior officials had already made two visits to the hospital to finalise the site. The plant is supposed to generate oxygen for up to 200 beds.”

As of now, the daily consumption of oxygen at the hospital is around 2 MT. The hospital has over 100 beds, of which 50 are dedicated to Covid patients, the SMO added.

Moga sub-divisional magistrate and nodal officer for oxygen management in the district, Satwant Singh said, “The NHAI is taking responsibility for civil and electric work of the PSA plant and it will be completed within a week. Thereafter, the work of installation of the plant will take 10 to 15 days.”

Deputy commissioner Sandeep Hans said, “The plant will be greatly helpful in providing uninterrupted oxygen supply to Covid and other patients that require oxygen.”