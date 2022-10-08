Home / Cities / Others / Checking dengue: Dist admn orders special anti-larval drives

Checking dengue: Dist admn orders special anti-larval drives

others
Published on Oct 08, 2022 12:58 AM IST

The health department and district administration has sounded high alert in the district over the spate of dengue and other vector-borne diseases

A photograph of the dengue ward at the district hospital in Varanasi. (HT Photo)
A photograph of the dengue ward at the district hospital in Varanasi. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

The health department and district administration has sounded high alert in the district over the spate of dengue and other vector-borne diseases. They have issued special directives to carry out thorough fogging drives in order to keep a check on vector-borne diseases.

SC Pandey, district malaria officer (DMO) said around 75 cases of dengue have been reported in the district till now.

“We have made special arrangements at hospitals and have directed hospitals to create dengue wards in order to assist the patients,” said Pandey. Besides, he said that arrangements have been made to carry out testing and to provide special medication to patients on arrival at the hospital.

“Also, we have directed the Varanasi Nagar Nigam to carry out fogging drives and to spray anti-larval disinfectants in areas prone to water logging,” he said, adding that as of now, patients are mainly coming from Taktakpul, Shivpur, Bilaipur and others adjoining areas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out