Checking dengue: Dist admn orders special anti-larval drives

The health department and district administration has sounded high alert in the district over the spate of dengue and other vector-borne diseases. They have issued special directives to carry out thorough fogging drives in order to keep a check on vector-borne diseases.

SC Pandey, district malaria officer (DMO) said around 75 cases of dengue have been reported in the district till now.

“We have made special arrangements at hospitals and have directed hospitals to create dengue wards in order to assist the patients,” said Pandey. Besides, he said that arrangements have been made to carry out testing and to provide special medication to patients on arrival at the hospital.

“Also, we have directed the Varanasi Nagar Nigam to carry out fogging drives and to spray anti-larval disinfectants in areas prone to water logging,” he said, adding that as of now, patients are mainly coming from Taktakpul, Shivpur, Bilaipur and others adjoining areas.