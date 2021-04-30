IND USA
Cities / Others
others

Chetan Tupe asks NCP’s state leadership to relieve him of city president’s post

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 07:20 PM IST

PUNE Chetan Tupe, the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP), member of the legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Hadapsar constituency, wants to be relieved from the responsibility of Pune city president, a post her concurrently holds.

He has written a letter to NCP state president Jayant Patil where he stated wanting more time to take care of his Hadapsar constituency, as the reason for wanting to step down.

Tupe said, “I represent more than 0.5 million voters in my constituency, including farmers, slum dwellers, industrial labour, and residential townships. I don’t get enough time to tackle their problems as well as communicate with them. So, I have requested the party leaders to appoint a new city president and relieve me from the post.”

Tupe was appointed as city president in August 2018. He was elected as MLA from Hadapsar constituency in October 2019. He is also a corporator in the PMC, representing Hadapasar.

