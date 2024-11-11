Chhattisgarh: Campaigning for Raipur City South bypoll ends

The campaigning for the bypoll to the Raipur City South assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh came to an end on Monday, with leaders from both the ruling Congress and opposition BJP making their final efforts to sway voters. The Raipur City South seat became vacant after BJP’s sitting legislator and former state minister Brijmohan Agrawal resigned following his election to the Lok Sabha from Raipur parliamentary constituency. (Representational image)

Thirty-one candidates are contesting the bypoll, but the main contest is between the BJP and Congress nominees. The BJP has fielded Sunil Kumar Soni, a former MP and mayor, while Congress has chosen Akash Sharma, the president of the Youth Congress state unit.

The campaign officially concluded at 6pm, allowing candidates to continue their door-to-door outreach until polling day on November 13.

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Brijmohan Agrawal spearheaded the BJP’s campaign, while former CM Bhupesh Baghel, Congress state in-charge Sachin Pilot, and the party’s state unit chief Deepak Baij led the Congress efforts.

During the campaign, the BJP focused on highlighting pro-women and pro-farmer measures taken by the Sai government, including the Mahtari Vandan Yojna, under which married women are provided with monthly assistance of ₹1,000.

On the other hand, the Congress criticised BJP candidate Sunil Kumar Soni for his perceived inactivity during his tenure as an MP from 2019 to 2024 and targeted the BJP-led state government over the alleged deterioration of law and order.

On the final day of campaigning, chief minister Sai held a roadshow in the constituency.

Political experts believe that the assembly seat has drawn significant attention for more than one reason. The contest, which has attracted 31 candidates, including 9 Muslim candidates, is shaping up to be a fierce battle.

“At the heart of this contest is the legacy of Brijmohan Agrawal, the long-serving BJP leader who held this seat for a remarkable 35 years before making the transition to the Lok Sabha. Known for his astute political maneuvering, Brijmohan has left behind big shoes to fill, and his influence continues to loom large in the region. In this by-election, the BJP has fielded his trusted ally, Soni, a former MP and two-time mayor of Raipur,” said Harsh Dubey, a political commentator based in Chhattisgarh.

Dubey further said that Brijmohan’s strategy has always been one of subtle yet effective communal balancing, and it will be interesting to see if his legacy continues to play a role in this election.

“This time, the Congress is betting on fresh blood to challenge the BJP’s dominance. The Congress candidate, Akash Sharma, is a young and dynamic political figure who also serves as the state president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC). Akash, who hails from the Brahmin community, is positioning himself as a candidate for change. With a Brahmin vote bank of approximately 35,000 in a constituency of around 250,000 voters, his chances could be strengthened by the support of his community. But Akash will need to expand his appeal beyond his caste base to make a significant impact,” Dubey said.

The Raipur City South constituency has a total of 2,70,936 electors, including 1,33,713 male voters, 1,37,171 female voters, and 52 transgender voters. A total of 253 polling booths have been set up, and five companies of security personnel will be deployed to maintain law and order during the election, officials said.

Polling will be held on November 13, with results set to be counted on November 23.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the BJP secured a landslide victory, winning 54 out of 90 seats in the state. The Congress won 35 seats, while the Gondwana Gantantra Party bagged one seat.