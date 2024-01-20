Chhattisgarh Congress to recite Hanuman Chalisa, Sundarkand on Jan 22

RAIPUR: The Congress in Chhattisgarh will recite the Hanuman Chalisa and Sundarkand in all district headquarters of the state on January 22, the day earmarked for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya’s newly constructed Ram Temple. Congress Chhattisgarh state president Deepak Baij. (PTI)

The party will also hold the recital of Sundarkand at the Kausalya Mata Temple in Chandkhuri in the state capital Raipur.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Congress state president Deepak Baij on Saturday said that the party members will commence their day on January 22 with prayers in a nearby temples.

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using Ram for their political gains, Baij said, “We want to convey that if someone has faith in Ram, they don’t need certification from the BJP... The BJP has always indulged in politics using Lord Ram’s name, seeking votes in his name whereas the Congress has refrained from using Lord Ram for political gains...We are deeply connected to Ram and it’s our faith. Ram lives in our hearts.”

Baij also questioned the urgency in conducting the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, criticising the haste in which it is being organized when the Ram Temple is still incomplete.

With Ram Navami approaching soon, he questioned why the Pran Pratishtha could not have been conducted during that time.

Baij also raised concerns about the opposition from Shankaracharyas and several saints against the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, which amounts to the act of ‘disrespecting religious gurus’.

Baghel alleged that the BJP is rushing the ceremony and using Lord Ram’s name to garner votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Congress’ decision, the BJP said that the Congress never understood Hindus and Ram and they are propagating false narratives.

“They were the only ones who had given an affidavit that Ram never existed and now they are doing this… It shows how desperate and frustrated the Congress is,” said Sacchinand Upsane, BJP spokesperson.